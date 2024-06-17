She Received A Wedding Invitation That Didn’t Just Tell Guests To Avoid Wearing White But Also Other Colors, Like Light Green, Dusty Pink, Kahki, And Slate

There’s a fairly well-known tradition that if you get invited to a wedding, you shouldn’t wear white. It may sound silly, but people have several reasons for upholding this tradition.

One reason is that if a guest wears white, especially a female guest, they may take attention away from the bride and her glamorous white gown.

Other reasons for holding onto this tradition are related to superstitions, as some believe it’s plain bad luck to have a guest wear white at your wedding.

One post on X recently went viral after someone posted wedding invite details sent by a bride-to-be who doesn’t only want her guests to avoid wearing white but other colors as well.

The post was made by author Nicole Tallman (@natallman), who wrote, “I just received these instructions for wedding guest attire, and I get the request not to wear white, but the rest? Lol. Get out of here; I’m not going.”

The guest attire instructions sent by the bride included a chart of specific colors members of the bridal party and the couple’s families would be wearing.

At the top of the chart, the bride wrote, “Please do not wear these colors.”

The chart listed that the bride would wear white, the groom would wear light green, the bridesmaids would wear dusty pink, the groomsmen khaki, and the ‘family color’ would be slate.

Nicole’s post, which has over 2.7 million views, caused an interesting online debate, with some people defending the guest attire requirements and others finding it to be a bit extra.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.