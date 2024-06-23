She Sent An Anonymous Email Exposing Her Sister-In-Law For Lying About Going To College And Graduating With Honors While Applying For Jobs In Finance

While some people beef up their resumes from time to time with experiences that aren’t the most accurate, to lie about something as big as where you went to school or what you majored in is considered very wrong by most people.

One woman recently sent an anonymous email to report her sister-in-law, who lied significantly on her job application to the same company she works for.

She’s 25-years-old, and her older brother is married to a 27-year-old woman named Katie. She and her family are tight-knit and were very happy when she met Katie, and they got along very well.

“Katie has always been a bit insecure about her background,” she explained.

“She didn’t finish college and has bounced around from job to job, which is totally fine; everyone has their own path. But recently, Katie started lying about having a degree and even claimed to have graduated from my alma mater, a prestigious university.”

She planned to ignore Katie’s lie-filled resume until she found out she was using it to apply to jobs in her field, finance. To make matters worse, Katie decided to apply for a job at her company with her false resume and asked her to put in a good word for her.

She decided to mention Katie was simply a family member to some people in her company and said nothing more. Then, a while later, at a family barbecue, one of her coworkers was there, and he brought up Katie’s interview with their company.

“He casually mentioned how impressive her resume was and how she claimed to have graduated with honors,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I confronted Katie privately and asked why she was lying. She got defensive and said everyone lies on their resume and that I should just go along with it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.