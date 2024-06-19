She Threatened To Call The Police After Her Sister-In-Law Dropped Off Her Son And Didn’t Come Back Right Away

Have you ever had a friend or relative ask you to watch their kids for a “little bit,” and they ended up leaving you alone with them for hours?

One woman has been threatening to call the police on her brother and sister-in-law and reporting them for child abandonment after they’ve continually left her alone with their baby for long periods of time.

She’s 23 and lives with her brother and sister-in-law, who are around her age. In December, her brother and sister-in-law had a baby boy, and she made it very clear to them that she wouldn’t be able to be their go-to babysitter or sit around with their baby all day.

“I wouldn’t watch him for anything short of an absolute emergency unless they had asked earlier and I’d agreed,” she explained.

“All of this was said and agreed upon before he was born. About two months after he was born, they started asking me to take him for a ‘minute,’ then they’d leave.”

“At first, it was short periods, but it gradually got longer and longer until I reminded them about our agreement. It stopped for a while, but eventually, they started doing it again.”

This has happened on and off for the last six months, and she is fed up with her brother and sister-in-law abandoning her and her nephew.

Things came to a head recently when her sister-in-law asked her to ask her son for a “minute” one afternoon.

“I told her, ‘Okay, I have plans in a bit, so I can’t watch him for long,’ and she told me it wouldn’t be long and walked out of the house,” she recalled.

