She Told Her Brother’s Fiancée That She Was No Longer Welcome At Family Dinners After She Criticized Her Mom’s Cooking

Sometimes, when our siblings enter a relationship with someone we don’t like, we have to grin and bear it because they make our siblings happy. However, when that person makes other people in your family upset, sometimes, you can’t help but intervene.

One woman recently had to tell her brother’s fiancée she’d no longer be invited to family meals after she made a rude comment about her mom’s cooking.

She’s 20 and comes from a large, close-knit family that values spending time together. Every Sunday, they get together and have a large family dinner, during which her mom spends hours in the kitchen cooking most of the food.

Recently, her older brother, Mike, proposed to his girlfriend, Lisa, and she’s been spending more time with the family. Unfortunately, she does not get along well with Lisa.

“Lisa and I have very different personalities, [as] he’s very opinionated and often makes remarks that come off as judgmental or insensitive,” she explained.

“At first, I tried to get to know her better and give her the benefit of the doubt, but it hasn’t worked. She constantly criticizes our family traditions, the way we cook, and even our choice of topics during dinner conversations.”

Things came to a head during a recent Sunday dinner, where Lisa would not stop criticizing the food. She said it wasn’t up to her standards and told her relatives they should consider “modernizing” their traditional food.

This was extremely upsetting for her to listen to, as she’d spent many Sundays watching how hard her mom worked to prepare these meals.

It got so bad that she had to say something to Lisa.

