She Walked Away From A Campground After Getting Into An Argument With Her Boyfriend And Vanished In 2012: Her Tank Top And Sweatshirt Were Later Found

Valerie Sifsof was born on November 23, 1968, and belonged to the Yu’Pik Inupiaq tribe. She grew up in both the Anderson and Anchorage regions of Alaska with her five siblings. She would also often travel to Dillingham in order to assist her family’s business.

By 2012, Valerie was 43 years old and living in Anchorage again after staying in Seattle. She also had a long-term boyfriend and some exciting events on the horizon. Primarily, she was planning a baby shower for her younger sister.

But, after going camping with her boyfriend over the weekend of July 7, 2012, she mysteriously disappeared.

That weekend, the couple headed to Granite Creek Campground – located at Mile 64 on Seward Highway in Anchorage. Then, at about 12:00 a.m. on July 7, Valerie reportedly got into an argument with her boyfriend and walked away from their campsite.

She left behind her keys, cell phone, and ID, bringing no other personal belongings with her.

After Valerie walked away, her boyfriend reportedly tried searching for her, but to no avail. So, the next day, he headed home at about 12:00 p.m. and ultimately reported Valerie missing on July 11, 2012.

Upon launching an investigation, authorities searched the campsite where Valerie had last been seen. However, no clues were uncovered.

That was until later in the summer when a kayaker discovered a green tank top that belonged to Valerie in Six Mile Creek in August 2012. Two months later, another discovery was made in October 2012 when Valerie’s family found her sweatshirt. This find was also made at Six Mile Creek – which is located behind the Granite Creek Campground – the same region where her tank top was located.

At that point, Valerie’s loved ones contacted authorities and reported the evidence. But, aside from her tank top and sweatshirt, no other evidence linked to Valerie’s disappearance was ever uncovered.

