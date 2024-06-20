She’s Upset With Her Sister For Giving Her Luxury Baby Items To Her Baby Daddy To Use For His Other Child

While having a baby is beautiful and exciting, it can also be stressful for numerous reasons. One of those reasons is that baby and nursery supplies are so expensive, which is why having friends and relatives willing to pitch in and give you hand-me-downs is a gift.

One woman recently loaned her younger sister a bunch of expensive baby items but specifically asked her not to share them with her baby’s father, as he wasn’t officially in the picture.

She’s 30 and gave birth to her first baby eight months ago. The day she went to have her baby girl, it was revealed that her 18-year-old sister was pregnant.

Her sister’s situation was complicated, as her ‘baby daddy’ broke up with her, and she had to move in with their parents to raise her baby.

She and her husband were in a great position to have their baby, as they both had well-paying jobs and could afford all sorts of luxury baby necessities and nice clothes.

Because she knew her sister’s pregnancy and journey to motherhood would be harder, she’s been very supportive, even though she lives a few states away.

“I have been trying to be as actively helpful to her as possible,” she said.

“I have answered all of her 2:00 am calls and texts and given her advice. I’ve spent hours on FaceTime helping her get Medicaid and free benefits through different stores. She also had a girl, and I offered to send her some of our things as my baby outgrows them.”

“I have been saving up boxes full of clothes for her and other things, such as milk bags, bottles, a Boppy, books, toys, towels, etc. I spent around $900 shipping everything to her.”

