Soaring Temperatures In Mexico Are Causing Howler Monkeys To Die From Dehydration And Heat Stroke, With At Least 138 Already Found Dead In Just Over Two Weeks

Sweltering-hot temperatures in southeastern Mexico are causing an alarming number of howler monkeys to drop dead from dehydration and heat stroke.

Since May 16, at least 138 howler monkeys have been found dead in the state of Tabasco.

The primates are known for their powerful vocal calls. Veterinarians and volunteers have been working hard to save as many of them as possible, but they can only do so much. Some of the monkeys fell from heights of up to 65 feet.

“They were falling out of the trees like apples,” said Gilberto Pozo, a wildlife biologist with Biodiversity Conservation of the Usamacinta. “They were in a state of severe dehydration, and they died within a matter of minutes.”

Mexico has been plagued with heat waves since the middle of March. In some areas, the temperatures have reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit, and at least 26 people have died due to heat-related causes over the past couple of months.

The country is also experiencing drought. Rainfall levels have been below average, meaning that the rivers and lakes are drained.

People are running out of water supplies for homes, farms, and fisheries. Rationing is becoming a necessary practice, and residents face the threat of water shortages. Furthermore, the high temperatures have led to power outages.

Other animals besides howler monkeys, such as birds and reptiles, are suffering from the heat as well. The scorching weather is creating additional dangers to wildlife creatures, including habitat loss from forest fires.

Officials have been hauling buckets of water and fruit into the trees for the howler monkeys. They are also removing the bodies of those who have succumbed to the heat.

