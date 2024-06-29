Survive A Heat Wave While Still Looking Your Best With These Style Tips

Summertime is finally here; for many of us ladies, it’s a season we’ve been waiting for. Beach trips, nights out, adventures, outdoor dining, etc., are all on the docket, and we’re ready to let loose and have fun.

However, it also means that the heat is going to kick in soon, and for many, that’s the worst part of the summer.

While it’s nice to enjoy the warm weather and spend more time outside, the increase in temperature can be especially rough for those of us prone to sweating.

I’m not just talking about a light layer of sweat that forms across your forehead after taking a little walk in the sun. I’m talking about when you try to go for a fun night out with your girlfriends, and the outdoor heat and humidity have you dripping in sweat before you even hit the dancefloor.

If you’re prone to sweating profusely in the summertime and are tired of it ruining not only your appearance but also your vibe, here are some tips for keeping you cool and less bogged down by the heat.

Be mindful of the fabrics you wear

It’s no secret that certain fabrics can make us sweat more than others, which is why, in the summertime, you want to be mindful of what your summer wardrobe is made of.

For instance, if you can, swap a bunch of your polyester tops and bottoms for light clothes made out of linen or cotton. These fabrics are more breathable and will keep you cool in the heat.

Carefully select your colors

