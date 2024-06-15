These Fun Colored Eyeliner Shades Can Give You A Bolder Look

This year, we’ve seen darker eye looks trending like wild. For instance, grunge eyes, like the ones rocked by 90s rockstars, are being worn more casually. Smoky eyes haven’t left the makeup world, and darker, moodier ‘frosted’ eye looks from the early 2000s are returning to club culture.

Most of these makeup looks require black eyeliner. While I will forever be a lover of black eyeliner, sometimes it can get a little boring. While beautiful and sophisticated, black eyeliner can also drown out your natural eye color.

If you’re getting tired or bored of wearing black eyeliner all the time, you should start looking into different eyeliner colors. Here are some fun eyeliner colors for you to start using this summer and later into the year.

Navy blue

Navy blue eyeliner is a great place to start if you’re just dipping your toe into colored liners. It’s very similar to black, yet it still brings something different to the party.

Lime green

I know green eyeliner sounds a bit exotic, but it can look really fun and exciting. Liquid green eyeliner looks especially great and can bring some party energy to any of your more neutral outfits.

Peach or light pink

Don’t worry – wearing peachy or light pink colored eyeliner will not make it look like you have some kind of eye infection. When done right, a peach or light pink eyeliner can make you feel like a pretty princess.

