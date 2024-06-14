This Small Island In Italy Was Used For Plague Victims And The Mentally Ill, Earning It A Haunted Reputation

One of Italy’s darkest secrets is the haunted island of Poveglia. The small island has a tragic history, having been used as an area of quarantine for plague victims and an asylum for mentally ill individuals.

The first inhabitants of Poveglia arrived in the 7th century. Throughout the years, it grew into a peaceful community of farmers and fishermen who avoided interaction with the Italian Peninsula.

In the 14th century, the Chioggia War led to the abandonment of the island. The Chioggia War was a conflict between Genoa and Venice.

It wasn’t until the 18th century that Poveglia was put into use once more. This time, it served as a place of storage for the Republic of Venice. When the Black Death broke out across Europe, the site was repurposed as a quarantine station for ships headed to Venice in an effort to prevent the plague from spreading further.

Due to its distance from the mainland, it was believed that Poveglia was the best location for keeping the highly contagious and deadly disease contained.

Those who were thought to be ill were sent to the island for treatment. The patients were housed in large communal buildings, where they were separated by gender and the severity of their symptoms.

The buildings were often overcrowded, which meant they were unsanitary and poorly ventilated. These conditions made it easier for the plague to spread. The herbal remedies that were used to treat the disease were also ineffective.

As a result, many plague patients never got the chance to leave Poveglia. It is estimated that over 160,000 people died between the 18th and 19th centuries. Their bodies were buried on the island.

Eventually, workers resorted to burning the bodies or leaving them in piles to decay since the mortality rate was so high. They simply ran out of space and time to provide proper burials.

