This Summer, We’re Leaving Our Insecurities At Home And Embracing Swimsuit Season With Confidence

Summertime is here, which means many of us are breaking out our swimsuits to hit the beach or local pool and jump into some water.

Swimming has always been one of my most favorite parts of summertime. As a little girl, I was lucky enough to grow up near the beach and our public pool, so I got plenty of swim time. I have fond memories of playing “mermaids” and doing handstands in the water with my friends.

While I still have a lot of fun with my friends in the water, since I was a teenager, something started getting in the way of that fun occasionally.

When I was around 15, I started getting paranoid about how I looked in my bathing suits.

But when I got older, teenage hormones and anxiety kicked in, and my body didn’t look the same. I then started feeling very insecure about how I looked in my suits.

It didn’t help that I was growing up looking at pictures of gorgeous models and influencers showing off their seemingly perfect swimsuit bodies on social media.

How did I go from a little girl who only cared about splashing around and pretending to be a mermaid in her swimsuit to a young woman who dreaded putting one on?

Now that I’m in my 20s, I’ve made a lot of personal growth. While I still get insecure about my appearance occasionally, I no longer allow my insecurities to stop me from putting on a bathing suit and having some summer fun.

If you’re ready to embrace swimsuit season and stop feeling insecure, here are some tips for you.

