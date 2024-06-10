Where William Kidd Hid His Pirate Treasure Is Still An Enduring Mystery

Long ago, the vast oceans were ruled by ruthless pirates who roamed the waves in search of adventure and treasure.

One of the most notable of these daring buccaneers is Captain William Kidd. He was notorious for being a privateer who turned to the ways of piracy.

He only ever captured one ship during his time as a pirate, but the rumor that he buried a large amount of treasure that nobody has been able to locate has made him a legend.

In 2015, a team of archaeologists found part of Captain Kidd’s treasure in a shipwreck off the coast of Madagascar.

They were diving in the shallow waters off Saint Marie Island when they discovered a 121-pound bar of silver. They had been investigating the area for the remains of William Kidd’s ship, the Adventure Galley.

William Kidd is said to have been born in Dundee, Scotland, in 1654. He gained command of the Adventure Galley in 1695 after the English government hired him to track down pirates in the Indian Ocean.

He set sail with a crew of 150 men. According to the story, he was not successful in finding pirates, so he became one himself.

In late January 1698, Kidd and his crew attacked the Quedah Merchant. They made out with some valuable cargo, including silk, calico, muslin, sugar, opium, iron, and 70,000 pounds.

The Quedah Merchant was renamed the Adventure Prize, which Kidd kept. He was forced to abandon the Adventure Galley, as the vessel was no longer fit for sailing. That was when his crew deserted him for another pirate captain.

