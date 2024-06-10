While These Three Boys Were Out Hiking In North Dakota, They Stumbled Upon The Rare Remains Of A Young T. Rex

While out on a hike, three boys in North Dakota stumbled upon the remains of a young T. rex. The fossil has been added to the collection of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where visitors can see it being cleaned and examined by experts.

In the summer of 2022, a family of two brothers named Liam and Jessin Fisher, their father, Sam Fisher, and their cousin Kaiden Madsen had been hiking in the North Dakota badlands.

Back then, Liam was seven years old, Jessin was 10, and Kaiden was nine. They were walking through the Hell Creek Formation located south of Marmarth, North Dakota when they noticed what appeared to be a fossil among the rocks.

Sam sent a picture of the rocks to Tyler Lyson, his classmate from high school who also happened to be the curator of paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

At first, Lyson thought it was a duck-billed dinosaur, which was the second most common type of dinosaur found in the badlands. However, upon closer examination, he started to suspect that the fossil might belong to a T. rex.

In the summer of 2023, a team of researchers led by Lyson spent 11 days in the Hell Creek Formation excavating the site.

The boys also returned to the site to help the researchers. It took a year to retrieve the fossil because they needed to get an excavation permit from the land’s manager.

During the excavations, Lyson came across a T. rex tooth, which was quickly followed by two more. They had discovered the lower jaw of a juvenile T. rex and gave it the nickname of “Teen Rex.”

The dinosaur was between 13 and 15-years-old when it died and likely weighed around 3,500 pounds.

