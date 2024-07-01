A Kissing Bug Was Found On Someone’s Pillow In Delaware, Raising Concerns Around The Risks Of Chagas Disease

In July 2023, a resident of New Castle County in Delaware was getting ready for bed when they discovered a live adult male kissing bug on their pillow. Three months later, the same insect was found in the kitchen.

One of the bugs tested positive for Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite responsible for causing Chagas disease.

It marked the first recorded case of an infected kissing bug in the state of Delaware. Chagas disease is not common in the United States, but it affects millions of people in Latin America.

The World Health Organization deems it a neglected tropical disease. Untreated Chagas disease can result in serious heart and digestive system issues.

The Delaware case suggests that the risk of acquiring Chagas disease in the U.S. may be higher than previously thought. It also raises questions about the presence of the parasite in local wildlife populations.

Kissing bugs have black and orange bodies and were named for their tendency to bite people on the face or around the mouth, which is said to resemble a kiss. They are scientifically known as Triatoma sanguisuga.

Researchers took a multi-step approach to investigate the New Castle County case. They collected information about the home’s construction, the surrounding environment, and potential wildlife hosts in the region. The owner of the home was also tested to see if they had been infected with the parasite.

Finally, the researchers documented how the situation was handled. They recorded the homeowner’s experience with seeking help and information from pest control services and healthcare providers.

The homeowner’s experience showed that there was a lack of preparedness and awareness of kissing bugs and Chagas disease in the area.

