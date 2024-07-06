A Striking Survey Found That One In Four Americans Claimed To Have Never Eaten A Vegetable In Their Entire Life

For many people, being told to “eat your vegetables” probably felt like a universal experience growing up. You may have even tried to bargain your way out of doing so at dinnertime.

But, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research for VeggieTracker.com by Dr. Praeger’s, veggies aren’t viewed as that important – or accessible – by all adults.

More specifically, the survey revealed a staggering figure. One in four Americans – or 25% – claimed to have never eaten a vegetable in their entire life!

Plus, among those who do eat their greens, it was found that the average individual only consumes vegetables in about a third of their meals.

As for which vegetables are the most favored, corn definitely took the cake, with 91.4% of survey respondents saying they enjoy this popular summer side dish. Potatoes followed closely behind at 91.2%, and tomatoes and carrots tied for third at 89%. Onions and green beans also made the top five, tying in the race at 87%.

However, you may be more interested in learning that if you hate veggies like Brussels sprouts or beets, you are actually far from alone.

First, the most hated vegetable among Americans was found to be turnips, with 27% claiming they disliked this veggie. Next up were beets at 26%, followed by radishes at 23% and brussel sprouts at 21%.

Still, the most jaw-dropping finding of this survey is that 25% of American adults are not eating their vegetables at all.

“Most of us already know they should be eating more vegetables. While more and more people are adopting plant-based diets, there’s still a long way to go toward reaching recommended consumption levels,” explained Larry Praeger, Dr. Praeger’s CEO.

