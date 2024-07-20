Archaeologists Discovered A Rare Marble Statue From The Roman Era In The Sewage System Of An Ancient City Destroyed By Earthquakes

Around 1,600 years ago, a series of earthquakes destroyed an ancient city called Heraclea Sintica. From this settlement, archaeologists uncovered a rare marble statue from the Roman period that was “exceptionally preserved.” The statue was found in the city’s sewage system.

Heraclea Sintica, also known as Heraclea Strymonike, was established in the 4th century B.C. by colonists from the ancient kingdom of Macedon.

The settlement was founded during the rule of Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great. It is located in what is now southwestern Bulgaria, near the border with Greece.

Rome conquered the city in the middle of the 2nd century B.C. Later, it was included in the Roman Empire, which was established in 27 B.C. However, a massive earthquake struck the city toward the end of the 4th century A.D., causing major damage.

Another severe earthquake occurred around A.D. 425, leaving much of the city in ruins. By A.D. 500, Heraclea Sintica seemed to have been largely abandoned.

The recently discovered marble statue measures over six feet long and is thought to have been made in the likeness of Hermes, the ancient Greek god of trade, thieves, travel, luck, wealth, fertility, sleep, language, and animal husbandry.

He was one of the most popular deities in the area. In Greek mythology, he was considered to be the herald and messenger of the 12 Olympian gods. He was also the most mischievous and was known for his trickery.

The condition of the statue is remarkable, as it remains nearly intact. The head is still attached to the shoulders. Some parts of the statue are still buried in the ground as of July 4.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and I do not want to rush to conclusions, but from now on, I can say that this ancient statue is not only the best preserved among [those] discovered here but also on the territory of Bulgaria in general,” said archaeologist Lyudmil Vagalinski.

