Avoid These Decor Mistakes To Keep Your Home Looking Clean And Calm, Not Messy

Decorating a home is a very complex and intricate process. While it may seem easy to throw a few pieces together and make a space look cozy, inviting, and cool, there’s a lot that goes into properly decorating a home.

Home decor, like any creative endeavor, is not without its pitfalls. There are several mistakes that can lead to a decor disaster, potentially undermining the aesthetic or vision you had for your home.

Many people get a little too excited about decorating their homes and then go overboard with their decor. While the excitement is understandable, overdoing it with your decor can make your space look messy and crowded, which is not very inviting.

If you’re getting ready to decorate your home and want to avoid your space looking too stuffy, here are some mistakes you’ll want to stray away from.

Be mindful of your artwork placement

As someone who has a lot of posters and loves hanging up as many things as possible, I understand the desire of wanting to see all your artwork nicely hung up.

However, crowding your walls with a lot of artwork can clog up your space and make it a little too overwhelming. So, be selective of the artwork you hang up and where you put it. Space things out so your rooms don’t look too crowded, and there’s some breathing room.

Having too many electrical chords visible

One of my biggest pet peeves is walking into a room and seeing chords everywhere. Whether it be an outlet fully booked with several chargers or anything plugged in with a big, tangled chord hanging out, it can get annoying quickly.

