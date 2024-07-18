Board Games Are Popular With Autistic People, And Researchers Have Uncovered Why

Among people with autism, playing board games is a particularly popular pastime—and it’s no coincidence why.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom have been studying this link and the reasons behind it.

The new research could help enhance support programs and activities for social enrichment for those with autistic traits.

According to the World Health Organization, autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that is characterized by deficits in social communication.

It affects about one in 100 children all over the world. Experts have observed that playing board games tends to be an activity of interest among people with autism.

“We know that board games are a safe and valuable hobby to many people with autism,” said Gray Atherton, a co-author of the study and lecturer of psychology at the University of Plymouth.

“What this research established was why that’s the case, and we really want to use the findings to conduct future work.”

The team of researchers surveyed 1,600 board gamers from around the globe and discovered that approximately seven percent of them were diagnosed as autistic.

Compared to the general population, where just one percent of people have autism, the individuals in the study are overrepresented in the hobby. In addition, 30 percent of the surveyed individuals showed high levels of autistic traits.

