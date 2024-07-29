Cleveland And Detroit Are The Most Stressed Out Cities In The Nation, With Subpar Living Conditions Causing Stress To Skyrocket

In the bustling, fast-paced landscape of the United States, certain cities deal with more stress than others, grappling with a variety of pressures.

A new poll has found that the living conditions in two major cities in the Rust Belt have caused stress levels to skyrocket.

Researchers with WalletHub looked at more than 180 cities based on 39 factors that can lead to stress, including financial insecurities, workplace struggles, health issues, family conflicts, and local crime.

The study revealed that the residents of Cleveland, Ohio, are bearing the weight of stress more than anyone else in the nation.

In Cleveland, residents have one of the lowest average household incomes in the country, which is under $41,000 after adjusting for the current cost of living.

The city ranked second in terms of health and safety stress, as well as in terms of the local poverty rate, divorce rate, and getting the least amount of sleep.

Their separation and divorce rate is at nearly 41 percent, while over 20 percent of adults have 14 or more mentally unhealthy days per month, and 43 percent of adults get less than seven hours of sleep per night.

Detroit, Michigan, was the only city worse than Cleveland in these categories. Detroit is the number two most stressed city in the U.S.

The city has the highest unemployment rate in the entire nation, at 8.2 percent. Poverty, family structures, physical inactivity, lack of safety, and bad credit also afflict this city.

