He Became A Doctor So His Fiancée Would Want To Be With Him And Isn’t Sure What To Do After Learning She Cheated

Have you ever changed a drastic part of your life in order to be with someone, but they end up breaking your heart anyway?

That’s what happened to one man who became a doctor just so his fiancée would want to be with him and isn’t sure what to do after finding out she cheated on him.

He’s 28 and has been “chasing” after his 27-year-old fiancée for years.

When they first met as teenagers in India, he was immediately smitten with her and knew he wanted to do whatever it took to be with her.

“When I first interacted with her, she made it clear she would only marry a doctor,” he said.

“She had good reasons and a story for it, and I accepted [that].”

Still determined to be with her, he did everything he could to get into medical school and become a doctor. It took him two years after graduating from high school to get into a medical program, and he was more motivated by his future fiancée than the idea of actually being a doctor.

“When I was preparing for entrance [exams], she was just a friend, and she made it clear it was nothing more than friendship,” he explained.

“I didn’t care because I always thought of marrying her eventually. I know this sounds creepy, but it is how my mind works. So when I finally got into medical school, she changed.”

