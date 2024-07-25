He Cheated And Convinced His Wife To Stay Married To Him On Paper So She Could Keep His Benefits, And Now He Won’t Marry His Girlfriend

This man and his wife were together for 15 years before they ultimately separated seven years ago because he did the unthinkable – he cheated on her.

At the time, he got drunk and wound up hooking up with a coworker, which several people unfortunately witnessed.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t regret cheating, not only on my wife, who is the love of my life, and my children but the idea of cheating on anyone,” he said.

Back then, his wife – like many spouses would – wanted to get a divorce, but splitting up would also cause her to lose access to his insurance and pension. He didn’t want her to lose all of these benefits, so he finally convinced her to remain married to him on paper.

He also made it clear that she could get divorced from him whenever she found someone new and wanted to get remarried.

“She agreed. We have a very cordial relationship now, and our children are well adjusted to this new dismal existence, and they are relatively happy. Our youngest doesn’t even remember us as a family,” he explained.

After he and his wife separated, though, he ended up meeting a new woman five years ago, and they’ve been dating ever since. Due to his separation arrangement with his wife, he also made it clear that he never would get married to her.

Well, now that he and his girlfriend have been together for a while, she’s begun accusing him of “wasting her life.”

For some more context, he apparently already gave her a nice diamond ring, which she was very happy about since the jewelry indicated that they weren’t on the market.

