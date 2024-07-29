He Exposed His Boss’s Affair With A Secretary During A Company Retreat, And Now His Job Is On The Line

While I wish it weren’t the case, there are many people who have caught their boss doing some dirty business. Then, they’re faced with the decision of telling people about it or not.

One man subtly exposed his boss’s affair during a company retreat, and now his job is on the line.

He’s 32 and works at a midsize company. His boss is in his mid-40s, has been married for 20 years, and is a well-respected businessman.

Yet, he lost his respect for his boss when, one night, he found him making out with his 29-year-old secretary in his office.

Thankfully, neither his boss nor the secretary saw him, but then he was left with the tough decision of whether to tell anyone about the incident.

“I ultimately decided to keep it to myself because I have met his wife, and she is truly a wonderful woman, being her husband’s full-time caretaker for several weeks after he had a nasty fall,” he explained.

Then, everything changed when he attended a work retreat with his boss and coworkers. One night, after a few drinks, he noticed his boss and his secretary were being especially handsy, and he refused to ignore their affair any longer.

“Later that night, during a game of Never Have I Ever, I decided to reveal what I knew,” he recalled.

“When it was my turn, I said, never have I ever cheated on my wife with my secretary. The room went silent, and my boss turned pale.”

