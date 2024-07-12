He Served His Wife Less Food Than His Other Guests At A Dinner Party, And His Sister-In-Law Called Him Out For Limiting What His Wife Eats

Do you know anyone with strange eating habits? For instance, many refuse to eat their food if it touches other things on their plate.

When you’re married to someone with strange eating habits, you often have to adapt how you serve or offer them food on a daily basis. Unfortunately, some people don’t understand that.

At a recent dinner party, one man was recently judged by his sister-in-law for feeding his wife a smaller plate of food.

He and his wife are in their 20s and have been married for a year and together for four.

His wife has a particular way of eating, which is something he had to get used to once they were married.

Instead of taking bites of everything on her plate at once, his wife prefers to eat one thing at a time, starting with side dishes and ending with the main course and sometimes any alcoholic drinks offered.

His wife does this because she doesn’t like putting several things in her stomach at one time. She claims it makes her nauseous.

Because of her eating patterns, his wife often gets full before eating half of the main course. For the rest of the night, she’ll either remain full or be hungry enough to return for more food later.

“Now, every time we make dinner, I serve her a lot less than what I think she will eat,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.