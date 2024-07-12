He Treats His Weekly Get-Together With Friends Like A Board Meeting And Actually Creates An Agenda With Everything They Need To Catch Up On

Sometimes, when my friends and I haven’t seen each other, we feel as though we need to make a list of all the things we need to catch up on and talk about.

One woman went viral on X after posting about her hilarious dad, who treats his weekly get-together with his friends like a “board meeting” for the past two years.

At the end of 2022, Kenzi Enright (@kenzianidiot) posted a picture on X of her dad holding a piece of paper that acted as an “agenda” while seated at a bar table with friends.

“My dad goes to a bar with his friends every Friday, and he makes a list of discussion topics,” wrote Kenzi in the caption of her post.

The piece of paper for Kenzi’s dad, Riley, brought to the bar was labeled “12-1-2022 Agenda” and had discussion topics like “World Cup,” “China and Russia,” “After Christmas party with the boys,” and “General Discussion” on it.

Riley’s respect for his friends’ opinions is evident in his approach. He not only labels their hangouts as ‘board meetings’ but also texts them in advance, asking if they’d like to add a conversation topic to the docket.

“I get quarterly invites, which is life’s biggest honor,” writes Kenzi on X.

Since the post about her dad’s board meetings went viral with over 250,000 likes, Kenzi has been posting several of her dad’s board meeting agendas. She’s posted around 62 of them thus far.

One of the most recent board meeting agendas, set for Riley’s June 28th meeting, had an interesting variety of discussion topics, including: “Fireworks – love em’ or leave em,'” “How does the Stanley Cup travel?” “Mayo or Miracle Whip,” and “The privileges of being old.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.