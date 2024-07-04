He Wants To Know What Other Coworkers His Girlfriend Has Hooked Up With, But She Doesn’t Think It’s Necessary To Tell Him

This man has been dating a woman he works with for about a year now, and their relationship has been going really well.

They met because they’re employed by the same company, and from the beginning, he knew that his girlfriend had “slept around a bit.”

“In fact, one of my more awful colleagues bragged to me that he had slept with her previously,” he revealed.

Nonetheless, he didn’t really care – because, aside from that crass coworker, he only knew of one other coworker with whom his girlfriend had previously hooked up.

But, more recently, the topic of past relations came up in conversation, and he decided to point-blank ask his girlfriend who else she’d slept with from their company.

At that point, she apparently looked at him in total shock and said she’d rather not discuss that unless it was necessary for “context or otherwise.”

This made him realize that his girlfriend probably thought he would somehow weaponize and use that information against her.

“But it does sound like she may have slept with a good number of others at the company, which I’m kind of surprised I am only learning a year in,” he explained.

“I have been very open about my past partners, romantic or hookups.”

