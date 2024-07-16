Her Dad Watched Her Get Dumped And Sent Her A Heartfelt Message Afterward, Sharing His Wisdom About Love And Loss

One of my favorite quotes from the infamous movie musical “Grease,” is Frenchy’s line, “The only man a girl can depend on is her daddy.”

Many girls raised by loving dads come to this realization at some point, as when they get heartbroken one or several times by cruel men in their lives, they discover their dad will always be there to offer love and a shoulder to cry on.

One young woman recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the touching and inspirational text message her dad sent her about breakups.

Fallon Thompson (@fallonthompsxn), a 20-year-old from Texas, unfortunately, experienced a breakup while standing in her driveway.

Fallon’s dad, Scott, happened to see the whole thing and knew he needed to give his daughter some words of encouragement.

Fallon opened her phone to see a very long and heartfelt text from her dad, which she was kind enough to share with her TikTok viewers.

“Hey baby girl, here is some perspective from your old man,” wrote Scott.

Scott describes how he had several different kinds of relationships, from serious ones to flings, that all came to an end before he met Fallon’s mom.

Scott recalls how he instantly felt different when he met Fallon’s mom, and he wouldn’t have been able to spot that without his former relationship experiences.

