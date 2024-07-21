He’s Considering Stepping Down As His Friend’s Best Man If His Ex-Boyfriend Is Also Included As A Groomsman

Have you ever had to participate in an event like a wedding with someone you can’t stand?

One man is considering telling his good friend that he’ll have to drop out of his wedding party if his ex-boyfriend is also included.

He is 27-years-old and used to date a guy named Yev. He and Yev were high school sweethearts and are still in the same friend group.

When they split over a year ago, they agreed not to make their friends choose sides. However, because he was always better at keeping in touch with everyone, their friends naturally spent more time with him.

“I did not do it intentionally, but I like to host and go out,” he said.

“Most of my friends are introverts, and I ended up being the planner.”

A few months ago, his friend Jeff’s mom died, and his and Yev’s entire friend group was invited to the funeral.

While nothing disastrous happened, there was definitely a lot of tension between him and Yev. So when the funeral was over, he told Yev they should get together and talk because, in the future, they’ll likely have to attend similar events without any drama.

A few months after Jeff’s mother’s funeral, he proposed to his girlfriend. Sweetly, Jeff asked him to be his best man.

