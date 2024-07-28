His Daughter Is Now 13 And Wants To Meet Him, But He’s Not Ready

Many people who become parents when they’re teenagers find that their lives change in so many ways, and the future may look nothing like they intended.

A man recently decided he wasn’t ready to meet his teenage daughter, who he had with his estranged high school girlfriend and former best friend.

He’s 29 and had a childhood friend named Sara, who was the same age. They met in elementary school and became very close rather quickly.

One of the best parts of his friendship with Sara is that she started bringing him around her house to hang out with her family, which was great for him, as he grew up with somewhat absent parents who worked a lot.

Before he met Sara, he felt like he was a lonely kid. Then, as they got closer and he got to know her big family, he felt as though he had a second family that would always welcome him.

“Sara’s mother began inviting me over every day after school to eat and spend the afternoon with them,” he said.

“I practically became her fourth child. Her family raised me, and I thrived with them. I [went from] a shy little kid to a confident and lively child.”

After a while, his parents and Sara‘s parents became friends, and they started taking family trips together, which made him very happy.

Everything changed when he and Sara entered high school, and they started having feelings for each other. They dated for a year and a half before Sara became pregnant, which caused their downfall.

