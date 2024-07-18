His Ex-Wife Left Him To Become An Influencer And Abandoned Her Dogs For A Year, So He’s Refusing To Give Them Back Now

Every once in a while, you hear these devastating stories about people who decide to abandon their children during a mid-life crisis and never return to be a proper parent.

One man recently upset his ex-partner, who abandoned him and their kids to live in a van, after he refused to give her back the two dogs she left with him last time she was in town.

He currently lives with his girlfriend and kids in their family home. Unfortunately, his kids don’t have a reliable mother in their lives, as a few years back, she decided to leave them behind to start living in a van and carry out her days as a nomad-type content creator.

It destroyed him and their kids, and he did a lot of work to help them heal from the trauma of losing their mom. His ex hardly returned to town to see their kids, and one of the few times she did was a few years ago. She returned to town because her van was broken, and she needed somewhere to stay while waiting to fix it.

“I did not want her in my house with my kids [and] she refused to stay with her parents,” he explained.

“Because she had two dogs, a hotel would have been expensive. My parents, my girlfriend, and several old friends said I should help her out, so I took on her dogs so she could stay at a hostel.”

Then, while his ex was staying at the hostel, she met another nomad who became her boyfriend, and they skipped town together once her van was fixed. She didn’t go back to his house to see their kids and didn’t pick up her dogs. However, he didn’t mind, knowing they’d be better off without her.

He considered taking the dogs to a shelter for a while, but his kids and girlfriend grew especially attached to them, so he took them to a vet, had them registered with his city, and made them part of his family.

Things were going well with the dogs for a while, but his ex recently returned to town, specifically to get her dogs back.

