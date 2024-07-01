In 1971, The Controversial Stanford Prison Experiment Ended After Just Six Days Because The Mock Guards Became Increasingly Abusive, And The Prisoners Suffered Extreme Emotional Distress

One of the most well-known and controversial studies in the history of psychology is the Stanford Prison Experiment, conducted in 1971 by psychologist Philip Zimbardo and his colleagues at Stanford University.

The experiment aimed to determine the impacts of being a prisoner or prison guard. They wanted to investigate the psychological effects of perceived power in a simulated prison environment.

To carry out the experiment, the researchers organized a mock prison in the basement of the university’s psychology building.

Then, they picked 24 people out of a group of 70 volunteers to play the roles of prisoners and prison guards. The participants were physically healthy, had no psychological issues, and had no criminal background.

The mock prison contained three cells that were each six by nine feet. Three prisoners were placed in each cell and were provided with three cots. There was also a small space that acted as the solitary confinement room, another room that served as the prison yard, and other rooms across from the cells for the warden and guards.

Prisoners had to stay in the prison for 24 hours a day. The guards worked eight-hour shifts in teams of three. They were allowed to return home after each shift. The researchers watched the events unfold using hidden cameras and microphones.

Originally, the experiment was supposed to last 14 days. However, it was stopped after six days because of the shocking deterioration of the study’s participants. The guards became increasingly abusive as the days passed, and the prisoners started showing signs of extreme emotional distress.

During the experiment, the prisoners and guards could interact in any way they wanted, but their exchanges were always hostile. Overall, the prisoners experienced stress and anxiety. Five of the prisoners had to be released from the study early due to the severe negative emotions they were experiencing, such as crying and acute anxiety.

Even the researchers behaved in surprising ways. Zimbardo was the prison warden, and he overlooked the cruel behavior of the guards until a student finally raised ethical concerns about the conditions in the mock prison.

