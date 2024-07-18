In A New Survey, 29% Of Americans Revealed They Got A Sleep Divorce, Or Sleep In A Different Bed Than Their Partner, To Get A Better Night’s Rest

Moving in with your partner has long represented the merging of living spaces, belongings, chores and responsibilities, and routines.

But now, more Americans are starting to push back against one specific lifestyle habit – sleeping in the same bed as their significant other.

In a new survey led by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 29% of Americans – or just under one in three – revealed that they opt to sleep in a different bed than their partner.

This phenomenon, which has been coined “sleep divorce,” is rising in popularity among couples since many realize that they simply have different sleep habits – and slumbering separately can help lead to better rest.

“The term might sound alarming, but it’s not about ending a relationship,” explained Seema Khosla, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, about the term “sleep divorce.”

“It’s about prioritizing sleep health and addressing the sleep issues that may be eroding a relationship, such as snoring, tossing and turning, or differing sleep schedules.”

So, according to Khosla, participating in a “sleep divorce” arrangement does not mean your relationship is doomed. Rather, this is actually a sign that your relationship is a safe space – allowing for open conversations about what disrupts your sleep and how you can enjoy a better night’s rest.

Of course, for many people, the thought of sleeping separately might cause even more anxiety since sharing the same bed as your partner can provide comfort and feelings of security.

Yet, for others, restless nights are filled with fidgeting, snoring, and wars over the sheets. These evening debacles can impact sleep, lead to irritability the following morning, and manifest in resentment over time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.