New Research Suggests Migraines May Be Caused By Blockages In The Brain’s Lymphatic System

If you’re someone who suffers from migraines, you know it’s more than just a bad headache. Millions of people experience this debilitating condition that causes pain so intense it can make light and even the smallest of sounds unbearable.

Migraines are also unpredictable. They can show up at any time, which is a major part of their torment.

Very little is understood about migraines. The exact cause of them is unclear, and it’s difficult for migraine sufferers to find relief.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine may be able to improve the situation. In a new study, they have possibly discovered the cause of migraines and how to treat them.

The cause of migraines is believed to be a small protein called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). For a while, scientists have known that CGRP is involved in migraine pain, but the extent of its impact was unknown.

“Our study has highlighted the importance of the brain’s lymphatic system in the pathophysiology of migraine pain,” Kathleen M. Caron, the senior author of the study, said. “We found that migraine pain is influenced by altered interactions with immune cells and by CGRP preventing cerebrospinal fluid from draining out of the meningeal lymphatic vessels.”

The lymphatic system in the brain acts as a sort of drainage system. It helps remove excess fluid and allows immune cells to monitor the protective layers of the brain. During a migraine attack, levels of CGRP spike in these areas.

The team of researchers discovered that the surge in CGRP does not just affect pain signals — it also tightens the pipes in the brain’s drainage system, which prevents fluid from flowing through easily.

To reach this conclusion, the team studied mice that were resistant to the effects of CGRP. They found that the mice experienced less pain and were more tolerant of bright light in comparison to normal mice. Then, the researchers examined the cells lining the lymphatic vessels.

