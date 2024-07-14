New Research Suggests That Showing More Gratitude May Help You Live Longer, With Grateful Older Women Facing A 9% Lower Risk Of Death

A new study conducted by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests that showing more gratitude may help you live longer – with grateful older women facing a 9% lower risk of dying.

The team believes their findings could help pave the way for opportunities to extend lifespans and improve our well-being just by promoting gratitude.

For the study, the researchers monitored almost 50,000 female nurses – who were 69 to 96 years old – over the course of approximately three years. The women were all part of the long-term Nurses’ Health Study.

First, they filled out a questionnaire assessing how often they felt grateful. Then, the research team tracked the health outcomes of each participant, including their deaths.

The results showed that women in the top 33% for gratitude actually had a 9% lower risk of mortality from any cause of death as compared to women in the lowest 33%.

And even after various factors that could affect mortality risk were adjusted for – including age, physical health, lifestyle habits, and mental well-being – the association still rang true.

“Prior research has shown an association between gratitude and lower risk of mental distress and greater emotional and social well-being. However, its association with physical health is less understood,” explained Ying Chen, the study’s lead author.

“Our study provides the first empirical evidence on this topic, suggesting that experiencing grateful affect may increase longevity among older adults.”

Now, saying “thank you” to someone who helps you with your groceries at the supermarket or compliments your outfit may be polite. But strong gratitude goes beyond that.

