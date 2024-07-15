Researchers Developed A Nasal Spray That May Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease By Clearing Tau Protein Build-Up And Enhancing Cognitive Functioning

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) developed a nasal spray that may prevent both Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The team reported that the treatment has significantly cleared tau protein build-up and enhanced cognitive functioning among mice with neurodegenerative diseases. So, according to the researchers, the nasal spray may soon be tested on humans.

Alzheimer’s disease and similar disorders are linked to the abnormal build-up of tau proteins within brain cells. Normally, tau proteins are essential for maintaining the structure and organization of healthy brain cells.

But, these proteins can get twisted and develop tangles in neurodegenerative diseases, which disrupts brain cell function and causes cognitive decline.

“This nasal spray approach opens new avenues for non-invasive delivery of tau therapeutic antibodies directly to the brain, and it holds promise for many neurodegenerative diseases,” explained the study’s lead author, Dr. Rakez Kayed.

For this study, the team created a specialized antibody named TTCM2 that can selectively identify and target tau accumulations. Then, they encapsulated TTCM2 in microscopic particles, which heightens its ability to reach the brain via the nasal route.

This approach is innovative as it circumvents the blood-brain barrier and provides rapid, effective delivery of the antibody – which is a major obstacle in neurodegenerative disease treatment.

“Our research highlights the potential of nasal tau immunotherapy to effectively target intracellular tau aggregates – a primary driver of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in diseases like Alzheimer’s and other tauopathies,” said Dr. Kayed.

“This method not only improves the delivery of therapeutic antibodies but also enhances their efficacy in clearing tau aggregates and improving cognitive functions.”

