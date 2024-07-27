Researchers Discovered Nanoplastics And Forever Chemicals In Both Human Milk And Baby Formula, Sparking Concerns About Infant Health Impacts

The alarming presence of nanoplastics and “forever chemicals” have been detected in human milk and baby formula, and they have also been proven to hamper the function and disrupt the structure of molecules that are important for human development.

The findings have sparked urgent questions and concerns about the impact they have on the health of infants.

Researchers from the University of Texas at El Paso investigated the impacts of plastic compounds on three key molecules in human milk and infant formula. They found that nanoplastics and forever chemicals significantly weakened the function and structure of the proteins.

Plastics and forever chemicals are known as per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances or PFAs for short. More and more of them have been appearing in our everyday environment.

They are frequently discovered in products such as food packaging and baby bottles. These plastic compounds may contaminate the food and liquid inside.

Both chemicals pose a risk to human health and can cause numerous health conditions. PFAs can lead to high cholesterol, high blood pressure, reduced immunity, reproductive issues, and an increased risk of some cancers.

Meanwhile, nanoplastics compromise the natural release of our body’s hormones. They can also contain toxic heavy metals that can infiltrate our organs.

One of the essential proteins in infant development is beta-lactoglobulin. It is found in cow and sheep milk and is often used as an ingredient in baby formula. The protein binds to fatty acids and vitamin A. It is important for vision and brain development.

When exposed to nanoplastics and PFAs, the researchers discovered that the molecule did not bind to fatty acids and vitamin A as well, which could result in major infant developmental issues. In addition, PFAs were able to bind to the protein and travel around the body.

