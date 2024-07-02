She Canceled Her Date With A Guy After He Was An Hour Late And Didn’t Even Apologize

This 27-year-old woman recently met a guy, who is 32-years-old, on a dating app, and they just chatted online for about two weeks before they met up for the first time.

Their very first date went pretty well, too, according to her.

“We had a nice conversation, and we enjoyed our time together a lot,” she recalled.

She also found out that they had a lot in common and were both dating with the purpose of eventually getting married. So, since the guy seemed like a “decent person,” she allowed him to drop her off at her house at the end of the night.

Then, following their first date, they kept talking for another week, and everything still seemed great. That’s why they agreed to go out on a second date this past Friday, but she wasn’t as impressed with the guy that time.

Apparently, they were supposed to meet up at 6:00 p.m., and the guy wound up texting her – saying that he’d be 10 minutes late.

She tried to give him grace, too and said it was fine. Yet, by 6:30 p.m., he still hadn’t arrived, and she was getting antsy.

“I texted him asking where he was, and he sent me a live location. He was in a bar half an hour away from me,” she revealed.

“I felt upset about it, especially that he was still in the bar for an extra 10 minutes after he sent me the location.”

