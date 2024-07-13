She Caught Her Brother With Another Woman And Plans To Tell Her Sister-In-Law About His Affair

This 25-year-old woman has an older, 31-year-old brother who got married to a super close friend of hers – making her and her friends sisters-in-law now.

“We met in college and were roommates, which is how they met. They got married two years ago and have a little girl, my niece, who is the light of my life,” she recalled.

However, after she decided to go shopping at an outlet mall just yesterday, her entire view of her brother’s marriage was flipped upside down.

That’s because, after traveling about an hour to shop at the mall, she spotted her brother holding hands with another woman – who was not his wife.

She and her brother made eye contact, too, and she could tell that he began to panic. Then, after they began arguing at the mall, he wound up begging her not to tell his wife about his affair because he wanted to come clean himself.

“The woman didn’t say anything but she didn’t look shocked, so I suspect she knew she was the other woman,” she revealed.

Anyway, the whole situation left her feeling really torn because she realized that it was not really her place to speak about her brother’s marriage and tell his wife about the cheating.

Yet, on the other hand, her sister-in-law is her best friend and the mother of her niece – who she loves so much.

“And I’m afraid that if she finds out that I knew about the affair and didn’t tell her, not only will it ruin our friendship, which is important to me, but also restrict my access to my niece, which would really suck,” she explained.

