She Discovered Her Husband Was Constantly Texting Their 20-Year-Old Babysitter And Having Sleepovers, So She Wants To Separate

I’ve heard stories of couples with children who ended things because one partner got a little too close to their go-to babysitter, and it sounds absolutely terrible. This story is no exception.

One woman is considering divorcing her husband because she discovered he was texting their young babysitter behind her back and letting her spend the night at their house when she wasn’t there.

She and her husband are in their 30s and have been married for seven years. They have two young kids together, a five-year-old and a two-year-old. She loved her husband for a long time, as he was a devoted partner and a great father.

However, everything changed once they started hiring a babysitter.

They’ve had the same babysitter for years, a 20-year-old college student from their neighborhood whom she’s known for years.

“My family and children are extremely close with the sitter and her family,” she said.

“My kids love her, and she loves them. She accompanies us to community activities and also spends time with us at our home whenever she is home from school.”

However, some red flags started popping up a few months ago when she noticed her husband was getting especially close with their sitter. She suspected that her sitter had a bit of a crush on her husband for a few years but never thought anything would come from it.

She knew her husband and the sitter would exchange texts here and there, which she always assumed were related to their kids. However, the sitter then began asking her about certain family events and incidents she had never told her about, and it made her wonder how she was learning such personal information.

