She Invited All Her Daughter’s Classmates Except One Little Girl To Her Daughter’s Birthday Party Since The Girl’s Mom Cursed Her Out Last Year

When you were a kid, did you ever have birthday parties where your entire classroom was invited?

While those can be fun, they mean that some kids you may not want showing up end up attending.

One woman is wondering if she did something awful after not inviting one kid from her daughter’s class to her birthday party because her mom is extremely difficult.

She’s 31 and has a 9-year-old daughter named Mary. Mary is a very social little girl and is popular with the kids in her class.

Mary will be turning 10 soon, so she wanted to host a fun birthday party for her and all her classmates. Well, except for one of them, that is.

“She didn’t want to invite a girl called Ella,” she explained.

“Last year, Ella, who was new to the class, was invited to her birthday party. Ella is a lovely girl, and she and my daughter get along well. The real issue is the girl’s mother.”

Last year, at Mary’s party, Ella fell over and scraped up her knee. She cried a little, but she put a bandaid on her scrape for her, and soon enough, everything was fine. But when Ella’s mom picked her up after the party, she saw the bandaid and flipped out.

“Her daughter was trying to say it was fine, but she cursed me and multiple parents out in front of the children and tried to complain to the school,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.