She Laughed In Her Boyfriend’s Face When He Suggested She Become A Stay-At-Home Mom

While some women look forward to quitting their jobs and becoming stay-at-home mothers, that is certainly not the case for everyone.

Many women find that just being a mother and homemaker isn’t enough, and they’d rather keep working so they can not only maintain their identity but also make enough money to live comfortably.

One young woman expecting a surprise baby with her boyfriend recently laughed in his face when he suggested that she become a stay-at-home mother.

She’s 23-years-old and recently found out she’s pregnant with her 25-year-old boyfriend Andrew’s child.

She and Andrew have been dating for three years, and while they thought they would have kids far in the future, they’re going to become parents sooner than expected.

Since this baby was a surprise, they considered not keeping it, but since they both make a decent amount of money at their post-grad jobs, they will try to make it work.

She got a job after graduating college last year that pays her a decent amount of money, and there’s the possibility she’ll one day be promoted or get a raise. Andrew is an electrician who also makes a good amount of money, so they feel secure enough to support their baby.

However, everything changed when Andrew suggested she become a stay-at-home mom once their baby was born.

Andrew told her he believed that things would be better for their baby if she were a stay-at-home mom. He was raised by a stay-at-home mom who loved it, and he wants to give their child the same kind of childhood he had.

