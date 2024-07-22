She Left Her Boyfriend Stranded At A Party With No Ride Home After He Called Her Fat

This young 17-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is also 17. But, after he seriously disrespected her this past weekend, she left him stranded at a party.

It all began on Saturday when they were invited over to one of their friend’s houses for a party. Beforehand, she also offered to drive her boyfriend there.

“Since his house was on the way to where the party was, so it made sense to me to just pick him up,” she recalled.

Anyway, they arrived at the party together, and after a while, she started to get a bit hungry – which is why she began grabbing some snacks.

Well, not long afterward, her boyfriend actually pulled her aside and berated her for eating, telling her that she needed to “get a handle” on herself with all the snacking.

At that point, she tried telling her boyfriend to drop it and leave her alone. However, he just kept going.

In fact, he actually reached over, grabbed her shirt, and pulled it down. Then, he claimed that her stomach was almost popping out of her shirt!

She immediately pushed his hand away from her, but her boyfriend kept making her feel bad.

“He told me I’ve been getting fat since winter and that I need to get in better shape,” she revealed.

