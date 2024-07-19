She Recorded Her Mother-In-Law’s Insults And Showed Them To Her Husband To Prove That His Mom Constantly Berates Her Behind His Back

Have you ever known someone really good at being mean or passive-aggressive toward you privately but then seemed like an angel in public?

One woman recently had to secretly record her interactions with her mother-in-law, as she would make mean jabs at her whenever she was alone versus with her husband.

She’s 29 and has been with her 31-year-old husband for three years. While they have a great relationship, she’s been struggling for a long time to get along with his mom, Jane.

From the start, Jane hasn’t liked her, and she consistently makes mean jabs at her and says passive-aggressive things about her. However, Jane never says any of these things while her husband is around.

She’s tried telling her husband about Jane’s behavior several times, but he always defends his mom and tells her she’s exaggerating.

“Things came to a head a month ago during a visit to Jane’s house, [when] Jane was in top form, making little jabs about my cooking, my job, and even the way I dress,” she recalled.

“I was at my breaking point, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and started using the voice memo app on my iPhone to record our interactions whenever I was alone with Jane.”

Over a few weeks, she recorded her private conversations with Jane and got some clear clips of her being insulting. She had a few clips of Jane telling her that her son must really love her if he puts up with her cooking, that her job was so “cute,” and that it must be nice not having ‘any’ responsibility.

When Jane visited their home for a weekend a few days ago, she had enough recorded evidence to show her husband how she treats her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.