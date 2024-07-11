She Said Her Fiancé Needs To Cut His Twin Sister Off If He Wants To Go Through With Their Marriage And Pregnancy

Have you ever been in a serious relationship and dealt with one or two of their family members not liking you? Did it ever get so bad that you had to ask them to cut off those family members?

One woman recently told her fiancé that he’d have to cut off his twin sister for them to be a family and see their future child.

She’s 35 and has been with her 41-year-old fiancé for four years. He has a 15-year-old daughter, and they met after facing many difficult circumstances. Her fiancé’s wife died 10 years ago, and her former fiancé died seven years ago.

When she met his family for the first time, many of his relatives didn’t like her because they felt he was betraying his late wife by dating her.

“The main person who didn’t like me was his twin sister,” she explained.

“She was his late wife’s best friend and the person who was like a mother figure for his daughter. Over time, the rest of his family warmed up to me except his twin sister, who asks me very personal questions.”

Her fiancé’s twin sister would ask her very intense and insulting questions, including difficult what-if scenarios.

She asked her fiancé to get his sister to stop her intense behavior, but she never did.

Things came to a head recently when, in front of her fiancé’s family, his sister asked her if she’d rather bring her fiancé’s late wife or her late fiancé back from the dead.

