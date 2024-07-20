She Stood Up To Her New Neighbor For Acting Like A Karen And Reported Her To Their HOA, But Some Other Neighbors Think She Went Too Far

Have you ever had a neighbor who was so bad you had to take some kind of formal action against them?

One woman recently had to report her neighbor after a series of incidents that turned their once-peaceful neighborhood into a nightmare.

She’s 32 and lives with her husband, two young kids, and a lab named Bella.

They live in a suburban neighborhood where everyone gets along and lives peacefully. That is until a single woman in her 50s named Karen moved into town.

“Karen moved in about six months ago, and since then, she’s made it her mission to enforce her own rules on the block,” she explained.

“She started small, leaving passive-aggressive notes about lawn maintenance and noise levels. But things quickly escalated.”

Karen’s complaining eventually was taken to the next level, and she began doing whatever she could to get her family in trouble.

Once, she called animal control on their lab, Bella, claiming she was a vicious animal. When animal control staff arrived at her home, they confirmed Karen was lying after meeting Bella and realizing she was super sweet.

Karen also has an issue with her children and has called the police several times while her kids were playing in their backyard, reporting them for making too much noise.

