She Vanished While Attending A Yoga Retreat In The Bahamas Last Month, And Her Phone Was Found Underwater

This past June, 41-year-old Taylor Casey of Chicago, Illinois, decided to travel to the Bahamas. There, she planned to go on a month-long yoga certification retreat at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas.

The retreat took place on Paradise Island, a small resort linked to downtown Nassau – the capital city of New Providence island – via bridges.

Taylor had spent 15 years practicing yoga and went away on the retreat in order to “fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice.” In total, her trip was supposed to last four to five weeks.

Yet, on June 19, 2024, Taylor mysteriously disappeared.

Throughout the retreat, she’d made sure to regularly stay in contact with her friends and family – giving them updates on her trip. She also claimed how, once it was over, she was excited to travel home and share what she’d learned.

The day before Taylor vanished, June 18, she texted her mom a photo of herself along with a message that read, “I miss you, Mom. I miss you. Look, I’m at the beach.”

Then, the following evening of June 19, she was last spotted at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas. Taylor failed to show up for her morning classes the next day and was never seen or heard from again.

At that point, staff members contacted the American Embassy on June 20 and reported Taylor missing to the Royal Bahamas Police.

An investigation into her disappearance was promptly launched, and the search for Taylor included canines, divers, and drones in the area surrounding the yoga retreat, as well as other island areas.

