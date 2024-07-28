She Was Arrested For The Gruesome Double Homicide Of Her Father And Stepmother By Hatchet In 1892, But Without Any Solid Evidence, She Was Acquitted

In 1892, a gruesome double homicide in the New England area captured America’s attention. The murder case involving the suspect Lizzie Borden became one of the most famous in the history of crime in the nation.

Her memory was kept alive for generations through a chilling rhyme that summarizes her deeds. Here’s what happened.

On the morning of August 4, 1892, a murderer struck down Lizzie’s stepmother, 64-year-old Abby Borden, with a hatchet. She received a total of 19 blows.

An hour and a half later, Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden, also died by hatchet. He received about 10 or 11 blows. Their 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden, was the prime suspect for their deaths.

The Borden family lived in Fall Rivers, Massachusetts, a textile mill town located 50 miles south of Boston. The victims had been killed in broad daylight. No one heard or saw anything unusual, and there was no clear motive, such as assault or robbery.

Andrew was a wealthy citizen of Fall Rivers. He invested in real estate, banks, and mills. However, he never flaunted his wealth and chose to reside in a modest house instead of on the “Hill,” which was an affluent area in Fall Rivers. Lizzie had always wanted to live on the Hill, and she knew her father could afford the move.

Initially, the police thought a man, possibly a foreigner, was behind the killings. A few hours after the murders, they arrested an innocent Portuguese immigrant. On the day of the murders, Lizzie claimed that she had come inside the house from the barn and found her father’s body.

Immediately, she told the family’s Irish servant to fetch a doctor. However, it couldn’t just be any doctor. The doctor had to be a Yankee, not an immigrant, for she believed that immigrants were beneath her.

This distinction was what kept Lizzie from being a suspect at first. She was all-American and was a Sunday school teacher at a wealthy church. But when she was questioned by police, her answers kept changing, and she never cried about how her parents were brutally murdered.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.