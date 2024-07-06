She Wasn’t Included In Her Sister’s Bridal Party, So She’s Refusing To Help With Her Sister’s Wedding Planning And Getting Called Petty Over It

Choosing who’s going to be in your bridal party is a major decision, and most brides only want those closest and most supportive of them as bridesmaids on their big day.

Whether or not to include siblings in your bridal party is also another big question, as some siblings simply don’t have a tight-knit relationship in adulthood.

But what happens when your sister totally excludes you from being a bridesmaid, despite the fact that you were always really close?

One 28-year-old woman is currently grappling with this very situation. Her younger 25-year-old sister, Lucy, will be tying the knot in just a few months.

Yet, despite having a close relationship throughout their lives, she was not asked to be a bridesmaid at Lucy’s wedding – and it really shocked her.

“Instead, Lucy chose her friends and left me out,” she recalled.

She wound up confronting her sister and asking about this, too. However, Lucy claimed that she just wanted to keep the bridal party small. So, her sister only decided to include friends who’d known her fiancé for a good amount of time.

“I was hurt,” she admitted, “But I tried to respect her decision.”

Ever since all of that went down, though, her sister has become increasingly overwhelmed with all of the wedding planning – and Lucy turned to her for help.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.