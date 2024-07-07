She’s Thinking Of Exposing Her Boss For Sleeping With Her For Over A Year Because He’s Been Acting Rude Ever Since She Tried To Cut It Off

Most people would agree that getting romantically or physically involved with someone you work with, especially your superior, is a terrible idea. However, some people simply slip up.

One woman has been in a secret, complicated relationship with her boss for a year, and now that he’s started treating her poorly at work, she’s considering telling people about it so that she can expose him.

She’s been working at the same company for five years and is part of a small, close-knit team. Because it’s a small group, she and her coworkers often do things together outside of work.

One year ago, she, her coworkers, and even some of her bosses had an office party with alcohol, and things got a little out of hand.

“Everyone was very drunk, and I ended up sleeping with one of my bosses,” she admitted.

“I was [super] drunk; I couldn’t remember how I got home and wasn’t even sure if it had actually happened until I saw a text from my boss saying, ‘See you tomorrow,’ with a smiley face. I didn’t respond.”

The next day at work, she was terrified about what would happen when she walked into the building, but her boss ended up acting normally, and they both pretended nothing had happened.

That is until the end of the day when he asked her if she was uncomfortable about what went down, and they had to talk about it.

She and her boss decided to brush off the incident as a drunken mistake, but things changed.

