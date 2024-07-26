The Murder Of An Escaped British Pig By An American Farmer On San Juan Island Led To The Pig War Of 1859

If history is any indication, it doesn’t take much to start a war. In fact, a war nearly broke out between the United States and Britain, all because of the murder of an escaped pig. This dispute came to be known as the Pig War of 1859.

The Pig War is one of the lesser-known wars in history. The conflict began in 1846 when the Treaty of Oregon was signed in Washington, D.C., between the U.S. and Britain.

The purpose of the treaty was to put an end to the disagreement over the location of the border between their lands. It established the boundary on the 49th parallel, from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coastline.

However, when it came to a group of islands located to the southwest of Vancouver, the situation wasn’t as clear-cut since both sides staked their claim to the entire set of islands. San Juan Island was one of the largest and most important islands in the area. Its position at the mouth of the channel made it very desirable.

By 1859, the British were widely populated across San Juan Island. The Hudson’s Bay Company had set up salmon-curing stations and a sheep ranch along the western shoreline of the island.

Meanwhile, American settlers had also arrived on the island. They had settled in areas that were on sheep grazing lands and expected the U.S. government to recognize their validity. But the British considered their actions illegal and claimed that they were trespassing on the land.

Tensions grew and finally came to a head on June 15, 1859, when a pig belonging to the British wandered onto the land of an American farmer named Lyman Cutler.

When Cutler noticed the pig chowing down on some of the potatoes in his garden, he shot and killed it. The pig was the property of Charles Griffin, a British employee at the Hudson’s Bay Company.

When Griffin found out about his pig, he headed to Cutler’s farm to confront him. Cutler offered to pay $10 in compensation for the dead pig, but Griffin turned down the money.

