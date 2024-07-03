This Beloved Pediatric Nurse Donated Her Organs To Help Those In Need, And Her Legacy Of Kindness Lives Of

One of the most amazing and selfless things people can do during their time on Earth is donate their organs or choose to put themselves down as an organ donor on their ID in case they pass unexpectedly.

Organ donation changes the lives of people who were stuck in the mindset of having to live out the rest of their days in pain or were on the brink of losing their lives.

One nurse in California dedicated her life to caring for others in a hospital and ended up saving many more when hers was over through organ donation.

Patrice Sanders was a 59-year-old nurse who loved working at the Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California.

She was a very giving and loving woman who adored helping whoever she could, whenever she could, whether they were her sick patients, her family members, co-workers, etc.

According to her family, Patrice was the kind of woman who consistently donated blood, even though she couldn’t stand needles. She also loved quilt-making and would handmake quilts for children in the ICU.

Tragically, after working as a nurse for over 30 years, Patrice’s health took a serious turn quite quickly. She reported feeling ill to her sister and was told she had gastroenteritis.

Then, her health took more of a decline when Patrice’s sister took her to the hospital, where they found out she had a bilateral stroke.

Days later, it was discovered that she had a brain bleed, and she had little to no quality of life left. Patrice’s family then chose to honor her wishes for the end of her life, which included donating her organs.

